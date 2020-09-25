2021 All-Star Game logo released; MLB Draft moved back

We have the 2021 All-Star Game logo as unveiled by MLB and the Atlanta Braves for the July 13 game at Truist Park, with the event being held in conjunction for the first time with the 2021 MLB Draft.

The logo features the colors of the Braves, with the shape of the wall medallion and the entry truss reminiscent of the game-day experience at Truist Park. This will be the fifth time the Atlanta Braves franchise has hosted an All-Star Game: Prior to the Braves’ move to Atlanta for the 1966 season, the franchise hosted the 1936 game in Boston and the 1955 Midsummer Classic in Milwaukee. The team hosted the 1972 game at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, and the 2000 game at Turner Field.

“Today marks a day where we can be optimistic and look towards next July and all the exciting festivities that come along with All-Star Week,” said Terry McGuirk, Atlanta Braves Chairman. “We are delighted to also be a part of the first MLB Draft happening in conjunction of All-Star Week and can’t wait to have the spotlight shine on Cobb County, the City of Atlanta, The Battery Atlanta and of course Truist Park.”

As noted, the 2021 MLB Draft will be planned for July 11-13, and for the first time since the inception of the draft in 1965, the event will be scheduled outside the month of June. The draft will feature a minimum of 20 rounds across the three days, beginning with the opening night of the draft on Sunday, July 11 following the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. Since 2009, the first night of the draft has been held live at MLB Network in Secaucus, New Jersey. Further details regarding the 2021 draft will be announced in the coming months.

