Werner Park naming rights extended through 2030

The Omaha Storm Chasers (Class AAA; Pacific Coast League) and local logistics firm Werner Enterprises announced an extension of the Werner Park naming-rights agreement through the 2030 season.

The ballpark opened as Werner Park in April 2011.

“Werner Enterprises is the foundation of Triple-A Baseball in the metro area,” said Martie Cordaro, President of the Omaha Storm Chasers. The first ten years in Sarpy County at Werner Park have been filled with many fantastic memories for our fans and the community. We continue to be humbled by the constant and unwavering support of both the leadership and all associates at Werner. The impact they have on Sarpy County and the metro area is deeply engaging and should be commended.”

“Our partnership with the Omaha Storm Chasers over the years has been a very positive experience,” said Derek Leathers, Vice Chairman, President and CEO of Werner Enterprises. “They are always willing to collaborate to ensure the impact on our associates and the overall community is a positive, family-friendly one.”

More than 3.3 million fans have passed through the gates at Werner Park to witness Storm Chasers baseball. The Chasers won back-to-back Triple-A National Championships, three Pacific Coast League Championships, and four straight division titles in the first four years of the ballpark’s history. Werner Park has also served as the site of nearly a thousand special events, including state high school baseball championships, Division I college baseball games and numerous charity events.

“Since the day our ownership group acquired the club in 2012 Derek and all at Werner welcomed us with open arms,” said Gary Green, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Owner of the Omaha Storm Chasers. “The relationship we have with them is more than just Werner Park as it is one that truly impacts the community.”

Besides Storm Chasers baseball, Werner Park also hosts USL League One professional baseball.

