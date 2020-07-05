Legends, Y’Alls launch Battle of the Bourbon Trail

The Lexington Legends (Low A; Sally League) and Florence Y’Alls (independent; Frontier League) are partnering on the Battle of the Bourbon Trail, featuring seven weeks of games beginning on July 31.

The teams will consist primarily of former Major League players, former and current Minor League players and independent-league players. The two organizations are launching four teams that will play in Florence and Lexington. The Legends will be joined by Las Leyendas, while the Y’Alls will be joined by a squad sporting the previous team branding, the Florence Freedom.

“We are thrilled for this new partnership and venture.” said Legends President and CEO Andy Shea. “We know that baseball at Whitaker Bank Ballpark has been greatly missed and partnering with David DelBello and the Florence Y’alls will bring that energy back to the ballpark.”

“This is our chance to bring baseball back to the Tri-State.” said Y’alls President and CEO, David DelBello. “We have been waiting for this chance and can’t wait to welcome fans into our stadium at the end of July.”

Tryouts for The Battle of the Bourbon Trail will take place at UC Health Stadium on July 20th and at Whitaker Bank Ballpark on July 22nd.