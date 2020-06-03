Ballpark Digest Broadcaster Chat for June 3, 2020

Jesse Goldberg-Strassler, Mick Gillispie and Kevin Reichard discuss the latest proposals for a 2020 MLB season and the history behind the pitching rubber and why pitchers are “knocked out of the box” in this week’s Ballpark Digest Broadcaster Chat.

In this chat:

With a 50-game slate potentially on the agenda, the chances of a 2020 MLB season seem to be better. The plan would address MLB’s need for broadcast revenue this year and player needs for prorated salaries, while at the same time setting the stage for a more normal 2021 season schedule.

Jesse delves into baseball history and explains the evolution of the pitching rubber from the earliest days of a pitchers box (hence the term “knocked out of the box” after a pitcher is removed from the game) to various efforts to keep a pitcher within the box and finally the installation of a pitching rubber.

Memorial Home Run Derby winners, including 1980’s champ.

Jesse Goldberg-Strassler is the Voice of the Lansing Lugnuts and the author of The Baseball Thesaurus and The Football Thesaurus from August Publications. Mick Gillispie is the Voice of the Tennessee Smokies and a spring-training Voice of the Chicago Cubs. Kevin Reichard is publisher at August Publications and Ballpark Digest.