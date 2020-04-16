New pricing on all August Publications books

Top Menu

By on April 16, 2020 in At the Ballpark, The Front Office

Cradle of the GameWe know times are hard, and we know everyone is getting a little stir crazy. We also know most of you have more time for reading, so we’ve launched price breaks on every baseball and football book from August Publications — including The Baseball Thesaurus and Cradle of the Game.

Most of our books will now cost $14.99, representing a $4 break from the old list price. That includes a new price of $14.99 for The Baseball Thesaurus and new prices on other titles as well. Head to the August Publications website to see the new pricing and take a moment to sign up for the newsletter: We have five new and updated books in the pipeline, and the AP newsletter is the best place to stay informed.

