Coors Field Reportedly in Running for 2022 MLB All-Star Game

The 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game could be played at Coors Field, as the Colorado Rockies are reportedly vying to host that season’s Midsummer Classic.

As was first reported by 9News last week, MLB officials have visited Denver multiple times, including last Monday, as the Rockies and local officials make their case for the 2022 All-Star Game. The host of the game has not been announced by MLB yet–indeed, an official announcement is not expected until this summer–but the Rockies are reportedly among the contenders to land the contest.

Coors Field has seen its fair share of upgrades in recent years, from the addition of a party deck in 2014 to a new videoboard and other improvements in 2018, while the team is remaking the area around the ballpark with the ongoing construction of a mixed-use development set to be completed next year. That area, named McGregor Square, reportedly factors into the Rockies’ bid for the game, as it could be used for associated All-Star Game events. More from The Denver Post:

McGregor Square, a nearly 700,000 square-foot development near Coors Field that will house the Rockies Hall of Fame, would also be included in the All-Star Game festivities. The building, currently under construction, is named for former Rockies president Keli McGregor, who died in 2010. McGregor Square is scheduled to be completed in January 2021.

The complex is scheduled to be home to a 29,000 square-foot public plaza that would include the team’s hall of fame. That plan is to include video screens, virtual-reality platforms and other technology.

Coors Field hosted its first, and so far only, All-Star Game in 1998. The 2020 MLB All-Star Game will be played at Dodger Stadium, while Atlanta’s Truist Park (the former SunTrust Park) will welcome the event in 2021. Beyond those two contests, MLB has announced that the 2026 game will be played at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park as part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Archival image of Coors Field.