Dodger Stadium Ready for First Game 7

Dodger Stadium is hours away from hosting game seven of the World Series, a first in the long history of the ballpark.

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros will face off in game seven of what has so far been a thrilling World Series. The game seven will mark a first for Dodger Stadium, as the ballpark has never previously been never been the site of a World Series game seven.

Having opened in 1962, Dodger Stadium is currently Major League Baseball’s third-oldest ballpark–behind only Fenway Park and Wrigley Field–and has plenty of history in the World Series. The Dodgers have made nine trips to the Fall Classic since Dodger Stadium debuted, winning on four of those occasions (2017 would be the fifth).

Regardless of game seven’s outcome, it will mark the third time that a World Series-clinching game has taken place at Dodger Stadium. More from The Los Angeles Times:

Two World Series-clinching games have been played in Chavez Ravine, both against the Yankees: In 1978, when New York won in six games, and in 1963, when the Dodgers swept.

The Dodgers also have won two Games 7 on the road, in 1955 at Yankee Stadium and 10 years later in Minnesota. Both games finished 2-0 with a left-hander tossing a shutout in the final game — Johnny Podres in the first case for Brooklyn, Sandy Koufax in the second.

The Dodgers’ 3-1 victory over the Astros on Tuesday night is what forced the game seven. Should the Dodgers win game seven, it would represent their seventh title in franchise history, including their sixth since moving to Los Angeles. The Astros, meanwhile, would claim their first World Series win with a victory.

