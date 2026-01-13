Top Menu

Free eBook downloads are back for spring training books!

January 13, 2026
Clover Park

With players reporting to training camps in a month, folks are getting serious about their spring training travels. Let us help with a free download of The Complete Guide to Spring Training with the purchase of a paperback.

The offer is simple. Buy the paperback edition and you’ll receive a link to a free download of the Kindle version of The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2026 / Florida or The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2026 / Arizona, depending on your original purchase. Available only with paperbacks purchased from the augustublications.com website. Offer runs while supplies last or Feb. 12!

Check out the books here.

