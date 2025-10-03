No spring training schedules, no worries: free downloads extended

Like most of you, we are eager to plan our spring training travels. But there’s one issue we face: no spring training schedules have been released. We’re here to help with a free download after a paperback purchase.

So where are the spring training schedules? In the past several years MLB has released them before the Labor Day weekend, giving us plenty of time to plan. But here we are at Oct. 3 and still no schedules. As we say when contacted by loyal readers seeking schedule information: there is no schedule for releasing schedules. In theory it could happen next week; in theory we don’t see them until the playoffs have ended.

We do have some basic information at hand: We expect pitchers and catchers to report Feb. 11-12, with the first games around Feb. 20-21. (This puts St. Pat’s Day on a Tuesday.) On the regular-season side, MLB Opening Night is even earlier than normal, with the San Francisco Giants hosting the New York Yankees on Wednesday, March 25 at Oracle Park. (The Wednesday before Opening Day is usually a travel day, with no games scheduled.) Traditional Opening Day is set for Thursday, March 26, with six interleague matchups.

To help you in your planning, we’re bringing back free Kindle downloads of The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2026 / Florida and The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2026 / Arizona when you buy a paperback copy. We update the eBook as spring-training information is released, including schedules. Naturally we will be updating the Spring Training Online site with schedule information when released but having an updated eBook will ensure you have schedule information at hand at all times. You don’t need a special code to receive the free Kindle download; just buy the paperback edition and you’ll automatically receive emailed download instructions. When your book is updated, you’ll receive an email notification about a new version available for download. This offer will be good until schedules are released. This offer applies only to purchases from the August Publications website; it will not apply to paperback purchases from Amazon or other online retailers.