Confirmed: 2027 All-Star Game to Cubs, Wrigley Field

As expected, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred formally announced today that the 2027 All-Star Game was awarded to the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field.

We discussed this possibility in June, pointing out that after the Chicago City Council approved security upgrades to the Wrigley Field neighborhood, Major League Baseball was poised to announce the award of a future All-Star Game to the Friendly Confines. For the Cubs, this announcement was the culmination of years of planning and ballpark upgrades. Wrigley Field has not hosted an All-Star Game since 1990, but in recent years the Cubs have approached renovations with an eye toward an ASG hosting gig. Wrigley Field sits on a nine-acre footprint—up from the ballpark’s original 5.9-acre footprint when opening in 1914—which makes any renovations and upgrades a challenge. During the 1060 Project upgrades, which wrapped up in 2019, the Cubs unveiled plenty of new and improved spaces, including three new club spaces, enhanced outfield bleachers and more.

But even with all the fan upgrades involved with the 1060 Project, there were upgrades designed to make Wrigley Field an even more attractive venue for an All-Star Game. During a tour of the 1060 Project upgrades we saw some of the less public and less glamorous spaces at Wrigley Field. The upgrades included a new home clubhouse and an expansion of the visiting clubhouse. To say the renovated and expanded clubhouse was still a small and utilitarian space would be an understatement; certainly nothing compared to the likes of clubhouses in newer ballparks. But the renovation did add a kitchen, support spaces and more locker spaces to the mix—enough space to host 40 players, or an All-Star Game roster.

The 2027 All-Star Game marks the fourth time that the Cubs will host the Midsummer Classic after Wrigley Field was home to the 1947, 1962 (second ASG) and 1990 All-Star Games. Wrigley Field will become the third ballpark in history to host the All-Star Game for a fourth time, joining Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium and old Yankee Stadium in New York. Overall, it will mark the eighth Midsummer Classic hosted by the City of Chicago, which will trail only New York (nine) for the most by one city.

“I applaud the Ricketts family, the entire Cubs organization, the City of Chicago and the Chicago Sports Commission for presenting an impressive vision for 2027 All-Star Week,” Manfred said via press release. “The hard work put in to transform all of Wrigleyville into an outstanding destination deserves to be celebrated and shared on a national stage. We look forward to bringing the Midsummer Classic back to historic Wrigley Field and working alongside the Cubs, city and state officials, and the local organizing group to bring an extraordinary experience to the baseball fans of Chicago. Most importantly, Major League Baseball and its partners will leave behind a lasting impact on the communities across Chicago through the meaningful initiatives of the All-Star Legacy program.”

Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park is slated to host the 2026 All-Star Game on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The 2027 All-Star Game represents the next slot for MLB.

RELATED STORIES: City Council approves Wrigley Field neighborhood upgrades; ASG announcement next?; Wrigley Field 1060 Project Ends on a High Note