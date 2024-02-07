Now available: The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2024 / Florida

We have some news about our latest book title: The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2024 / Florida is available for order in paperback, Kindle, Nook and Apple Books formats.

The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2024 / Florida is meant for all types of spring-training fans. Hardcore baseball fans scout their favorite teams and eagerly track every open roster spot. Casual fans head to spring training in search of the perfect Arizona experience, happy to sip a brew at the outfield bar. For the rest of us, a day away from snow and ice is always a good day.

Coverage is arranged by area: Gulf Coast (where the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, and Tampa Bay Rays train), greater Tampa Bay (where the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies, and Toronto Blue Jays train), and the Port St. Lucie/Jupiter/Palm Beach area (where the Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, and Washington Nationals train). We also include coverage of other sports, the wide variety of college baseball venues within an easy drive of training sites, notable historic baseball destinations throughout Florida, and an overview of offerings in Orlando, a popular spring-training destination for fans of all teams.

Changes for the 2024 spring-training season are highlighted, including renovations to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, the status of upgrades in Clearwater, and new ballpark amenities.

Each chapter features:

Best seats in each ballpark, whether you want comfort, shade, accessibility or autographs

Ballpark tips

Must-sees before and after the games, including local baseball attractions and sports bars

Training information, to plan a trip before the games start

Information on new and renovated ballparks

Travel tips: Low fares at nearby airports, alternative routes (beat the traffic!) and freeway shortcuts

College games: create your own day-night doubleheaders

Points of interest for the baseball history fan

The cost: $17.99 plus shipping. The cost of the eBook edition: $9.99.

We know many of you are eager to begin your planning. It’s available immediately in eBook format. We expect the paperback to ship at the beginning of the week of Feb. 18, if printer and shipping deadlines hold up. That’s why we are offering a free immediate eBook download if you buy the paperback edition. The free download comes in Kindle, Nook and Apple Book formats. To order the paperback and the free eBook version:

1) Select the paperback edition from this page. You’ll then be sent to an order page.

2) From there, return to this product page and select your preferred eBook format (Kindle, Nook, Apple Books) and add that version to your cart as well.

3) When you go to check out, the eBook version will be automatically discounted to zero.

4) Once you check out, you’ll receive instructions on how to download the eBook edition.

More information here.

And don’t forget to check out The Complete Guide to Spring Training 2024 / Arizona!