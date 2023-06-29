Sodexo Live!, T-Mobile Park unveil All-Star eats

We have the All-Star eats from Sodexo Live! and the Seattle Mariners for the upcoming weeklong celebration of the Midsummer Classic at T-Mobile Park on July 7-11.

The new food and beverage offerings were developed by a team led by Sodexo Live!’s Executive Chef Javier Rosa, along with fan-favorite local hospitality partners.

“Fans will enjoy some of the most innovative and delicious eats in baseball this week,” said Meagan Murray, Sodexo Live! General Manager, T-Mobile Park.“The Pacific Northwest has some of the country’s best seafood, culturally influenced cuisines, craft beers, wines and so much more, so we made sure to reflect that in our menu offerings so fans can really cover all the bases.”

Menu Highlights:

All-Star Stromboli – Coppa, finocchiona, bresaola, mozzarella, and momma lil’s tomato gravy from Ballard Pizza Company (The Pen and section 241)

– Coppa, finocchiona, bresaola, mozzarella, and momma lil’s tomato gravy from Ballard Pizza Company (The Pen and section 241) All-Star Tripleta Sandwich – House smoked brisket, pork and ham sandwich with dill pickles, home run derby sauce and shoestring fries (section 221)

– House smoked brisket, pork and ham sandwich with dill pickles, home run derby sauce and shoestring fries (section 221) Blackberry Mint Rainier Mojito – Light, fruity and beautifully refreshing mojito inspired by the Pacific Northwest’s famous Mount Rainier (sections 220, 243, 249 and 349)

– Light, fruity and beautifully refreshing mojito inspired by the Pacific Northwest’s famous Mount Rainier (sections 220, 243, 249 and 349) Crab Pizza – A tribute to the Pacific Northwest from the Salish sea. Fresh Dungeness crab is placed atop a splash of warm butter, dill, thyme, and parmesan, finished with a liquid sunshine mix of fresh squeezed lemon and herbs. Made on a century-old sourdough starter to create an unforgettable Seatown favorite, the dish comes from popular MOTO Pizza which boasts month-long wait lists to snag a slice at its current locations outside the stadium. (section 314)

– A tribute to the Pacific Northwest from the Salish sea. Fresh Dungeness crab is placed atop a splash of warm butter, dill, thyme, and parmesan, finished with a liquid sunshine mix of fresh squeezed lemon and herbs. Made on a century-old sourdough starter to create an unforgettable Seatown favorite, the dish comes from popular MOTO Pizza which boasts month-long wait lists to snag a slice at its current locations outside the stadium. (section 314) Footlong Dungeness Crab Roll (shown above) – Dungeness crab salad in a lemon tarragon dressing served on a grilled footlong brioche roll and topped with Tobiko caviar (Walk-Off Markets in sections 126 and 141)

(shown above) – Dungeness crab salad in a lemon tarragon dressing served on a grilled footlong brioche roll and topped with Tobiko caviar (Walk-Off Markets in sections 126 and 141) Furikake Pretzel Mix – Sweet and spicy glazed pretzels, furikake and chili flakes from Marination (section 119)

– Sweet and spicy glazed pretzels, furikake and chili flakes from Marination (section 119) Northwest Wild Alaskan Salmon Chowder (shown above) – Slightly spicy chowder with wild-caught Alaskan Keta salmon that’s been smoked in the traditional Northwest style over native hardwood from Ivar’s (section 117 and 325)

(shown above) – Slightly spicy chowder with wild-caught Alaskan Keta salmon that’s been smoked in the traditional Northwest style over native hardwood from Ivar’s (section 117 and 325) Pale Stout and Cracker Jack Ice Cream – Limited-edition ice cream collaboration between Salt & Straw and local Métier Brewing Company, one of the few Black-owned breweries in the country (section 152)

“We’re thrilled to showcase a diverse roster of local vendors and one-of-a-kind cuisine to fans coming from around the globe,” said Catie Griggs, Seattle Mariners President of Business Operations, via press release. “This week is about highlighting the best of the Pacific Northwest, and our incredible food and beverage program is one of the many unique things fans will experience starting July 7.”