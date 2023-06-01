Gary SouthShore RailCats sold to Billtrust’s Eng

A transaction to note in the American Association: Patrick and Lindy Salvi have sold the Gary SouthShore RailCats to technology executive Joseph Eng.

The Gary SouthShore RailCats began life under some troubled circumstances, playing their first season on the road as their ballpark encountered construction delays. But the Salvis acquired the team in in 2008, owning/operating the team for the last 14 seasons and bringing stability to the franchise. During that span, the RailCats made 6 playoff appearances, won the 2013 American Association League Championship, while welcoming more than 2 million fans to the Steel Yard. The Salvis also owns the Frontier League’s Schaumburg Boomers.

“It was a difficult decision filled with mixed emotions to sell the RailCats,” said Patrick Salvi via press release. “It has been a tremendous honor to be an anchor of downtown Gary and Northwest Indiana over the last 15 years as the owner of the RailCats! I am very grateful for the support and relationships that I have built with our great fans, partners, and players, which I will cherish forever. But now is the right time for me and my family, for new ownership and energy to lead the RailCats, and I am excited watch Joe implement his vision to enhance the RailCats brand and community impact in the years to come.”

Eng is an experienced technology executive and currently a member of the executive team at Billtrust, where he is responsible for product and technology for the business. He has held similar roles at TravelClick, a travel hospitality data and software provider, JetBlue Airways, and SWIFT, the worldwide messaging network for the financial industry.

“The RailCats are a fixture in downtown Gary, and a large part of Northwest Indiana’s summer entertainment, and I could not be more excited,” said Eng said via press release. “I am very appreciative of the stewardship of Pat & Lindy Salvi during their 15 years of ownership, and I look forward to building upon their legacy and continuing to grow the impact of RailCats baseball throughout Northwest Indiana. I am excited to work with our stellar partners, fans, and players throughout the 2023 season and beyond!”

The RailCats front office will continue to lead the team under General Manager Anthony Giammanco.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for the city of Gary as we welcome the new ownership of the RailCats,” said Gary Mayor Jerome Prince via press release. “We have immense appreciation for Pat and Lindy Salvi as their leadership was instrumental in creating a foundation for a vibrant sports culture in our downtown area. As the baton is passed to Mr. Joseph Eng, it is my belief this will further elevate the RailCats’ legacy and pave the way for remarkable growth and success.”