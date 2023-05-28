High-A MiLB Best of the Ballparks vote moves to Elite Eight

We had another highly competitive round of voting in the Sweet Sixteen round, setting up a great Elite Eight round of the High-A MiLB Best of the Ballparks fan vote, comprising the Midwest, Northwest and Sally Leagues.

We saw several close votes in the Sweet Sixteen round: Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium won by six votes over Dozer Park, Jackson Field won by seven votes over Bowling Green Ballpark, and Dow Diamond prevailed over Parkview Field by 10 votes after being in a virtual tie all day. Receiving the most votes in the Sweet Sixteen round: Four Winds Field (South Bend Cubs), Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem Dash), ABC Supply Stadium (Beloit Sky Carp), Day Air Ballpark (Dayton Dragons), LMCU Ballpark (West Michigan Whitecaps) and Modern Woodmen Park (Quad Cities River Bandits, coming up short in a matchup with Truist Stadium).

This is a very competitive set of ballparks for your consideration, with the best of A ballparks represented. So we are eager to see how the fans respond!

We know from marketing stats that a third of our readers work in the baseball industry, so we’re tapping into that collective expertise. And we know from our research that a third of our readers sell to the baseball industry, so that expertise will be valuable as well. The remaining third–fans, media, government–will certainly have a different view on things as well. We can’t wait to see what our readers–whom we consider to be the smartest folks in baseball–say about the best of the ballparks.

Here’s our ranking of High-A ballparks. This was an extremely difficult list to seed: Honestly, there’s not a lot of difference between most of the ballparks in this competition, and there are plenty of arguments for most of these ballparks deserving a higher rating. Results of last year’s vote also played a part in our seedings, as well as improvements entering this season. Occupying the top spot is Four Winds Field, home of the South Bend Cubs and last year’s champion, followed by 2022’s runner-up, Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium (Wisconsin Timber Rattlers). We don’t expect the voting to follow our seedings: our readers can be independent. and they share a love of ballparks and the fan experience. This is by far the most difficult bracket to seed.

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented at the bottom of this page in the form of brackets. Vote below:

Here is the schedule for all the 2023 Best of the Ballparks fan votes:

Grapefruit League, Completed (winner: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium)

Cactus League, Completed (winner: Camelback Ranch-Glendale)

College Baseball, Completed (Larry H. Miller Field)

MLB, Completed (winner: PNC Park)

Triple-A, Completed (winner: Polar Park)

Double-A, Now-May 27

High-A, May 19-June 11

MLB Partner Leagues, May 30-June 17

Single-A, May 31-June 20

Summer Collegiate, June 1-June 24

MLB Summer Collegiate, June 4-June 21