New for 2023: Grizzlies Ballpark

We’ll have a new name for the home of Gateway Grizzlies, Grizzlies Ballpark, as a naming rights deal for the former GCS Credit Union Ballpark ends.

This ends a long naming-rights deal–some 22 years–between the Frontier League team and the local credit union.

“We truly have cherished our relationship with GCS,” said Rich Sauget Sr., Owner and President of the Gateway Grizzlies, in a press release. “With their support and partnership, they have given us the ability to reach more kids and families together throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan area and helped provide wholesome entertainment and the appreciation of baseball. We look forward and are committed to continuing to work with the GCS organization as a partner to facilitate our mutual mission to connect with families on a regular basis. It has been tremendous relationship that will continue just on a different level. We can’t thank them enough for what they have done for our community as a whole.”

“Although we are ending our naming rights agreement, we look forward to continuing our partnership in new ways this season,” said Keith Burton, President and CEO of GCS Credit Union, via press release. GCS has signed on as season ticket holders, an outfield signage sponsor, and creating a new social media campaign with the Grizzlies.

Next up for the Grizzlies: shopping a new naming-rights deal for the St. Louis-area ballpark.