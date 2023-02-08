Biloxi Shuckers sold to food-industry leader John Tracy

The Biloxi Shuckers (Double-A; Southern League) are under new ownership, as Biloxi Baseball LLC, operated by managing partner Ken Young, has sold the team to Shuckers Baseball, LLC, led by John Tracy, Executive Chairman and CEO of Dot Family Holdings.

“John Tracy brings extensive experience running successful businesses and a passion for the game,” said Hunter Reed, Biloxi Shuckers’ General Manager, via press release. “Our organization is excited to carry on the tradition of baseball in Biloxi with John, and we thank Ken for everything he did for our community and team.”

“Ken Young, Hunter Reed and the Biloxi Shuckers have done an excellent job since they started in 2015, and we look forward to continuing that success,” said John Tracy, managing member of Shuckers Baseball, via press release. “We are eager to build on the customer experience and provide even more events at MGM Park for all ages.”

Dot Foods is a food redistribution firm based in St. Louis. According to the firm, Dot Family Holdings specializes in distribution-related opportunities and is focused on reinvesting in businesses, building long-term value, and driving sustainable growth. Other DFH investments include Grabber Construction Products, Reliable Parts, TAGG Logistics, and OmniCable.

“It has been an honor leading the Shuckers organization and being a part of the Biloxi community,” said Ken Young, managing partner of Biloxi Baseball, via press release. “The Biloxi Shuckers are in good hands with John as his track record of building organizations and supporting communities makes him a perfect fit. I will continue to root for Biloxi and will remain a Shuckers fan for life.”

The Biloxi Shuckers were born in 2015 after Ken Young purchased the Huntsville Stars and moved the team to MGM Park. It was not a smooth transition: MGM Park was not ready for the 2015 season, so the team began the season as a lame duck at Joe Davis Stadium.