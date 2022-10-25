New for 2023: Innovative Field

Frontier Field, home of the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A; International League), will have a new name come 2023, Innovative Field, after a new naming-rights deal with Innovative Solutions.

The new deal with Monroe County becomes effective after approval from the Monroe County Legislature.

“We’re thrilled that the Rochester Red Wings will now call Innovative Field home and we’re looking forward to partnering with Justin, Jeff, Jamie and the rest of the team at Innovative on ways we can make the baseball experience in Rochester even better,” said Naomi Silver, President and CEO of Rochester Community Baseball, via press release.

The Rochester Red Wings have called Frontier Field home since 1997. Since then, the ballpark, now Innovative Field, has played host to almost 2,000 baseball games, including the 2000 Triple-A All-Star game, and numerous other non-baseball events such as the Frozen Frontier hockey festival in 2013, the City’s annual Summer Soul Music Festival, and countless events for nonprofit organizations.

The ballpark is set to undergo a $26-million renovation project divided into two areas: MLB Improvements and the Facility and Patron Improvement. First, some $12 million will be spent on MiLB Improvements mandated by MLB, covering clubhouse upgrades (including locker rooms meant for women and kitchen additions), a new batting tunnel, weight room, video room and an additional $3 million allocation for caulking and seating replacements. The $11 million Facility and Patron Improvements include amenities such as bistro table seating to expand options for ticket sales, a new kitchen facility, a 360-degree concourse adding a pathway around the outfield, and improved picnic and patio areas. Innovative Solutions will be providing funding for items associated with renaming the stadium, such as signage.

“Our first 30 years in business were centered in Rochester,” said Justin Copie, owner and CEO of Innovative Solutions, via press release. “In that time, we helped thousands of small businesses in our region use technology to help them grow. While we’ve grown nationally and internationally, Rochester remains our home, and we’re fortunate to be in a position where we can quite literally plant our flag at the home of the fan-favorite Rochester Red Wings. This is our way of doubling down on growth in our region.” Innovative Solutions has locations in Chicago, Toronto and Austin.

“From George Eastman to Chester Carlson, Monroe County has produced business innovators that give back to the community — and the tradition continues with Innovative Solutions,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello via press release. “Innovative’s commitment to our region is clear, and Innovative Field is a great example of that. Monroe County is proud that Innovative Solutions has chosen to remain here and continue growing with the access to talent, resources, and quality of life we all know and love.”

“As part of our commitment to the local community, Innovative feels as much a steward of Innovative Field’s name as we are of Morrie Silver’s vision to keep professional baseball in Rochester in 1957,” said Jeff Valentine, President and COO of Innovative Solutions, via press release. “We’re already thinking of ways Innovative can help the 1.2 million residents of the Finger Lakes region, with an emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion.”

