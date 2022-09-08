With the end of the MiLB season approaching, we have a Beloit Sky Carp attendance record in the books, as the High-A Midwest League team benefits from rebranding and a new ballpark.

Going from contraction target to record-setting performance has been quite the journey for the Sky Carp, opening ABC Supply Stadium late last season and adopting new branding as the former Beloit Snappers for this season.

The combo made 2022 the best season in Beloit MiLB history by breaking the all-time single season attendance record. The previous record of 101,127 fans has stood since 1986.

The 383rd fan through the gate Sunday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium Sunday broke the franchise record. Confetti cannons were shot, a Sky Carp flyover occurred, and the fans erupted. The Beloit Sky Carp finished the season with a tally of 102,794 fans.

“100% of the credit here goes to the Stateline Community,” Sky Carp President Zach Brockman said via press release. “Without them, we have no team. The fans have come out and shown that Beloit can support a professional team. This is just the beginning; in the future we will continue to find ways for ABC Supply Stadium to be the community living room.”

The team also beat the average per game attendance record, which was set in 2004, when the Snappers drew an average of 1,487. This year, the club averaged 1,632 fans per game.

