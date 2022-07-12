Chihuahuas to welcome 4-millionth fan this weekend

Big milestone coming up for the El Paso Chihuahuas (Triple-A; Pacific Coast League), as the team prepared to welcome the four-millionth fan in team history.

The milestone should come during the upcoming homestand with in-state rival Round Rock Express, which begins tonight and ends Sunday. To date, the Chihuahuas have welcomed 3,975,826 guests to the ballpark in nine seasons and need just 24,174 fans to reach the four-million mark.

“It is so amazing to think back nine years ago and now appreciate how many millions of fans have come to Southwest University Park to cheer on their El Paso Chihuahuas,” said Brad Taylor, MountainStar Sports Group Senior Vice President and Chihuahuas General Manager, via press kit “Many family memories have been made and shared here. We are elated to celebrate that.”

When the four-millionth fan enters the gates over the projected weekend, they will receive the following:

Family Four Pack of tickets to a future, mutually agreed upon 2022 Chihuahuas game

WestStar Club Passes on the respective day

PSC Vouchers good for the main concession stands on the respective day

On-field Photo Opportunity

Ceremonial Last Pitch & On-Field Recognition

Chico Seat Visit

An Inning On-Air with Tim Hagerty

Chihuahuas Swag Bag

A list of previous milestone dates follows:

1-millionth: August 1, 2015

2-millionth: June 29, 2017

3-millionth: June 14, 2019