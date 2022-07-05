New San Antonio ballpark in the works

While we’re not close to any final deal or financial plan, we’re seeing developers investigate potential sites for a new San Antonio ballpark to replace Nelson Wolff Stadium–according to Judge Nelson Wolff.

Judge Wolff has been heavily been involved in San Antonio civic life as mayor, councilperson, state rep and, most recently, the Bexar County judge since 2001. His support was key to getting Wolff Stadium built for the 1994 MiLB season, and he’s been a prime mover toward more recent efforts for either ballpark improvements or a new facility. The case for a new ballpark took on urgency after MLB’s takeover of Minor League Baseball, when the Missions were dropped from Triple-A to Double-A and the facility limitations were made totally clear. The ballpark doesn’t meet the new MiLB specs, no matter how well the Elmore Sports Group (owners of the Missions) have maintained the facility, and spending money on upgrades would be throwing good money after bad. Wolff Stadium isn’t in a location where it will spin off much additional economic activity.

That’s why Wolff has been meeting with developers like local firm Weston Urban to gauge interest in some sort of mixed-use development centered on a new ballpark, such in the way we’re seeing things play out in Richmond and Knoxville. A new ballpark may also propel San Antonio back to a Triple-A market, as was the case in 2019 and the canceled 2020 season–something also of interest to local officials. The potential sites include an area near redeveloped San Pedro Creek or the former Lone Star Brewery site south of downtown, according to Wolff per the San Antonio Business Journal, with potential government funding part of the mix as well.

