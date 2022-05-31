NoCo Owlz to open season at Jackson Field

The Northern Colorado Owlz (Pioneer League) will begin the season at Jackson Field on the University of Northern Colorado campus until their permanent home, TicketSmarter Stadium, is completed.

Jackson Field seats approximately 1,500. The ballpark was last improved in 2020 with the addition of a new scoreboard, batting cage, upgraded video/streaming capabilities and windscreen.

This will be the first season for the former Orem Owlz to play in Northern Colorado. The team missed the 2020 season due to COVID-19 and then sat out the 2021 due to construction of the Future Legends Complex. The centerpiece of the 118-acre multipurpose sports complex is 6,500-seat TicketSmarter Stadium, under a naming-rights deal running through 2032. Also envisioned for the Future Legends Complex: a secondary stadium with 2,500-seat capacity, multiple baseball diamonds and multi-purpose fields, an indoor sports arena, an e-sports arena, Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton hotels, and multiple restaurants retail locations

TicketSmarter Stadium be home to both the Owlz and USL League One’s Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC. The plan is to also hold events, youth sports and concerts at TicketSmarter Stadium, which has a concert capacity in excess of 20,000.

“We are thrilled to partner with Future Legends to support both youth and professional sports in Northern Colorado,” TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman said via press statement. “This state-of-the-art development is a premier destination, and we look forward to welcoming guests from across the country to exceptional games and events at TicketSmarter Stadium as the title sponsor and primary ticketing provider for the Northern Colorado Owlz and Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC.”

“We are so fortunate to partner with TicketSmarter,” said Jeff Katofsky. managing member of Future Legends, said via press statement. “Their ticketing platforms make our site, including TicketSmarter Stadium, an advanced ticketing experience for our fans and guests for the next decade.”

