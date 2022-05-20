RFK Stadium seats to go on sale

As demolition is on the horizon, here’s a chance for some history, as wooden RFK Stadium seats–original to the ballpark’s opening in 1961–are going on sale.

The original 1961 wooden stadium seats in RFK Stadium are being sold to accommodate fans who want to obtain a piece of this famous venue, and to bring a legitimate physical reminder of their memories home, according to Steve Archer, President of Archer Seating Clearinghouse. The seats are sold ahead of time and then distributed on a certain date. The sales process has started, and the seats will be available for pickup at RFK Stadium around Nov. 10-12, 2022.

“Since the demolition of RFK Stadium is proceeding ahead soon we felt it was incumbent upon our company to offer to help the stadium owner and the demolition contractors in an effort to save as many seats as possible as memorabilia for the fans who attended here since 1961,” Archer said via press release. “The first job we ever did was Memorial Stadium in Baltimore and since then we have been involved in about 30 similar projects including Fenway Park and Yankee Stadium.

“Wooden seats, as were originally in RFK Stadium, are particularly challenging to save for the fans but we were successful doing this at Memorial Stadium, Dodger Stadium and Fenway Park.”

RFK Stadium opened in late 1961 as home of the NFL’s Washington Redskins, while the Washington Senators II debuted there for the 1962 MLB season.

You can find more information, including ordering information, here.

