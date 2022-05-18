Krupa new Frontier League president

Former South Atlantic (Sally) League President and MLB Regional Supervisor Eric Krupa is the new Frontier League president, as the MLB Partner League overhauls its management.

In addition to his time as Sally League president and MLB regional supervisor, Krupa spent 10 years as Director of Business and Finance for Minor League Baseball.

“This is a tremendous honor to serve as President of the Frontier League,” Krupa said via press statement. “I look forward to working with the owners, operators, and partners to build on the longstanding legacy of success in this league.”

“The Frontier League is thrilled to have Eric’s leadership, experience, and expertise. The Frontier League is confident that its already-bright future is in good hands with Eric,” said Frontier League Board President Brian Lyter.

Krupa replaces Jon Danos; according to a Frontier League press release Danos stepped down from his position to pursue other opportunities. “Jon did an outstanding job leading the League out of the pandemic and to a successful 2021 season. We wish Jon all the best going forward and know he will be successful in his future endeavors,” Lyter said via press release.