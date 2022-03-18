New for 2022: ShoreTown Ballpark

We have a new name for the home of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (High-A; Sally League): ShoreTown Ballpark, as the former FirstEnergy Park moniker is no more.

The rationale, according to BlueClaws ownership led by Art Matin, is to cement the team’s local presence.

“The Jersey Shore sits at the forefront of our identity,” said Matin via press release. “We can’t think of anything better than a day at the ballpark with friends or family. It’s time away from the grind of everyday life. It’s a ballgame, boardwalk games, mini golf, a hot dog, and a cold beer.

“ShoreTown Ballpark is the next step in that transformation for the Jersey Shore’s Hometown Team.”

Part of that transformation is the installation of the Blue Wave Bar making its debut to all fans at the ballpark.

The Blue Wave Bar, previously in a space reserved for suite guests and season-ticket holders, will open with the ballpark gates and remain open for 60 minutes following the final out of the game. The bar will also host Happy Hour before every BlueClaws game plus in-game food and drink specials.

