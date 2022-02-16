Martin new Fort Myers Mighty Mussels managing partner

John Martin is new Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Low-A Southeast) managing partner, transitioning from minority partner after closing on the majority interest in the team.

Andrew Kaufmann, previously the team’s managing partner, will stay on as a minority partner and serve as a special advisor to Martin.

Martin, 42, is transitioning into an active role in the Mussels’ front office. He will oversee all club operations while maintaining his role as president of multiple agricultural companies in Illinois.

“As someone who has been familiar with Southwest Florida for over 20 years, it is impossible not to notice the enormous population growth and incredible excitement that can easily be felt in the area,” Martin said via press release. “With a rapidly growing fan base, our Mighty Mussels’ team is poised to become one of the premier Minor League Baseball franchises in the United States.”

The club’s trio of executives will remain the same–Chris Peters as President, Judd Loveland as General Manager and Dan Lauer as Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Peters, Loveland and Lauer have over 50 years of combined experience in Minor League Baseball, most of which has come in the state of Florida.

“Chris, Judd and Dan are not only industry professionals with a wealth of knowledge, but they couldn’t be better people to work with,” Martin said via press release. “My experiences with them so far have been great, and I look forward to shaping the future of this team with their help.”

“It’s been a pleasure to work with John and his brother Allen throughout this process,” Kaufmann said via press release. “I couldn’t think of a better person to lead the Mighty Mussels into the future than John Martin. His positive energy and love for the game make him a perfect fit to take over the team. The 2022 promotional schedule is a great example of John’s creativity and vision for the club. I have no doubt that amazing memories will continue to be made at Hammond Stadium.”