Mariners, Sodexo Live! extend T-Mobile Park concessions deal

L to R: Greg Fender, Executive Vice President, Sodexo Live!; John Stanton, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Seattle Mariners; Steve Pangburn, CEO – North America, Sodexo Live!; Catie Griggs, President of Business Operations, Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners and Sodexo Live! have renewed their T-Mobile Park concessions deal for five-plus years, as the firm will provide dining options for all MLB games as well as other events, including concerts.

The Mariners were one of the first MLB teams to offer a wide range of dining options at the ballpark, ranging from baseball staples to higher-end offerings from the likes of Ivar’s, The Natural, Reuben’s Brews, Georgetown Brewing and Métier Brewing. Sodexo Live! and the Mariners also benefit from a long-term partnership with renowned local restaurateur Ethan Stowell, which helped usher in the concept of elevated ballpark food.

“Sodexo Live! has been our partner since we opened the venue,” said Malcolm Rogel, Vice President of Fan Experience for the Seattle Mariners, via press release. “It’s a true partnership. They are always at the table with us when we make decisions about the food and beverage experience. They bring to us a consistent approach and partnership. We know what to expect and the level of excellence they provide.”

“This exciting news is a testament to our close collaboration with the Mariners ownership and the local partnerships we have forged in the Seattle market, like that with Ethan Stowell,” said Steve Pangburn, CEO, Sodexo Live!, via press release. “For us, there is no offseason. By providing excellent guest service, actively sourcing from local community purveyors and investing in the consistent modernization of the venue, we are fully committed to bettering the fan experience for Seattle fans and all those who come from elsewhere to visit the Pacific Northwest.”

Photo courtesy Sodexo Live!.