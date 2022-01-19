New for 2022: Sugar Land Space Cowboys

We’ve confirmed reports that the Sugar Land Skeeters (Triple-A West) will be rebranded by parent and owner Houston Astros as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys for the 2022 season.

The Skeeters were formerly part of the independent Atlantic League before the Astros acquired the franchise and repositioned it as a Triple-A team for the 2021 season as part of the MLB reorganization of MiLB.

The new name, certainly inspired by the Steve Miller Band’s “The Joker” and perhaps tangentially by Cowboy Bebop (“See you Space Cowboy”) will be unveiled at a launch party at Constellation Field on Saturday, January 29, 4-7 p.m. CT. At the time you can expect the new mascot, logos and uniforms. The new merchandising based on the name is expected to be available at the event.

The Astros committed to Constellation Field in the 2021 season with new batting cases, a new playing field and renovated player spaces (clubhouses, workout rooms, kitchen), while extending the naming-rights deal in December 2021. There are more renovations expected for 2022 to meet the new MLB specs for MiLB facilities.