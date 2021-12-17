RoughRiders switch concessions to R3 Strategic Hospitality

The Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A Central) have signed on with RS3 Strategic Hospitality, a division of Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment, for Riders Field food and beverage concessions in 2022.

The move means the introduction of new signature brands as well as a makeover of the entire menu.

“To all the fans who frequent Riders Field year in and year out, we heard you! From the outset, our goal was to elevate all facets of our food and beverage operation and RS3 Strategic Hospitality checked every conceivable box,” Frisco RoughRiders President and General Manager Victor Rojas said via press release. “There’s an extreme makeover happening at Riders Field beginning in 2022 and I am ecstatic to partner with Reid Ryan, Jay Kudla and the entire crew at RS3 Strategic Hospitality to bring our fans’ experience up to the level they deserve and expect.”

“We are extremely excited to expand our baseball footprint into the powerful Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex and we look forward to delivering our signature brand of stadium dining experiences to the RoughRiders with a new degree of creativity, innovation, value and variety,” RS3 Strategic Hospitality President Jay Kudla said via press release.

RS3 Strategic Hospitality has provided the food and beverage operations at the Dallas Stars’ 6,000-seat Comerica Center, located adjacent to Riders Field, since 2019.

The partnership between RS3 Strategic Hospitality and the Frisco RoughRiders combines two legacy sports and entertainment operators in the Ryan Family and Chuck Greenberg, chairman and founder of the Greenberg Sports Group, owners of three Minor League Baseball teams, including the Frisco RoughRiders. The Ryan-Greenberg relationship spans decades and represents excellence in sports ownership and operations.