RoughRiders add outfield deck sponsorship to Riders Field

Here’s a nice piece of new sponsorship news for the Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A Central): The former Diamond Deck at Riders Field will be known as the InTouch Home Run Terrace.

The five-year, multi-faceted corporate partnership is an extension of a previous relationship and includes category exclusivity (credit unions) as well as the naming rights of the hospitality area beyond the left-field wall.

“InTouch has been an incredible partner of the Riders since 2009 and we are ecstatic to expand on our relationship,” said RoughRiders President and General Manager Victor Rojas in a press statement. “The excitement to not only nurture, but also to grow the partnership was paramount from the start. InTouch’s desire to remain committed to the RoughRiders as well as assume the naming rights to one of the main, fan-facing hospitality assets at Riders Field allowed this deal to be consummated quickly. Their commitment to the community and unwavering support of our organization has been nothing short of phenomenal.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to renew our long-standing relationship with the RoughRiders,” said Tim McCoy, InTouch SVP of marketing and eCommerc in a press sttement. “Not only do the RoughRiders provide an outstanding, family-friendly fan experience that we also strive to deliver to our members, but our values closely align, too. We both believe strongly in giving back to the community through volunteerism and support of local, non-profit organizations. We look forward to continuing our relationship as a team sponsor but even more so as a community partner, working together to provide things like college scholarships, donations for area food banks and toys for children during the holidays. We can’t wait for the next season to start. Go Riders!”

In addition to the InTouch Home Run Terrace, InTouch will sponsor community elements such as the Riders Classic Golf Tournament, high-school baseball games at Riders Field and the Riders scholarship program. Additionally, as part of their strong outreach in North Texas, the InTouch Credit Union Community Team will also attend events throughout the area.