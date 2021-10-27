Knights bring back Truist Field “Work from Home Plate” program

A big trend the past offseason was using ballparks in nontraditional fashions, such as co-working spaces and AirBnB lodgings, and we expect many, if not all, to return–like the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A East) are doing.

The Knights are offering their luxury suites for daily ($120 per day) or work week ($500 per week) rentals at Truist Field. Each suite features WiFi and a TV, as well as some pretty cool views of the Uptown Charlotte skyline. Suites can be booked for Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Each suite can accommodate up to four people in a group. Larger suites, which can hold five to eight people, are also available upon request.

As part of this initiative, the Knights are once again partnering with Canteen to provide “Work from Home Plate” participants the option of adding food or drinks (hot and cold beverages) to their work day. Canteen is an on-demand retail and food service company that provides market, dining, vending, coffee and more solutions nationwide.