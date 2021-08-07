Beer City Bung Hammers to return tonight

The West Michigan Whitecaps (High-A Central) are bringing back the Beer City Bung Hammers tonight to celebrate Grand Rapids’ thriving craft beer culture.

The team first unveiled the unusual name in 2018 and then repeated the promo in 2019. Here’s your short bung hammer explainer:

Beer is put into the beer barrel via a bung hole.

A bung is then used to seal the bung hole.

A bung hammer is used for sealing and unsealing the bung in the bung hole of the barrel.

“Saturday will likely be our biggest crowd of the season so far,” said Dan Morrison, Vice President of Sales for the Beer City Bung Hammers, via press release. “Our fans love the one-game name change, the salute to Founders Brewing and the more than 80 breweries in the area. For the third year we’ll change our name, our uniforms, our hats, and fans will wear it too.”

RELATED STORIES: On Tap for August 4: Beer City Bung Hammers