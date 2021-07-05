Attendance records set on Fourth of July

Many MiLB and summer-collegiate teams were counting on a big Fourth of July weekend as a financial boost after months of struggle. And while results were mixed, we did see some attendance records being set over the weekend.

A crowd of 7,183 fans smashed the State College Spikes (MLB Draft League) all-time single-game attendance record at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to see the Spikes’ home game against the Trenton Thunder. The previous record for single-game attendance: 6,111.

Also setting a season record: The Frederick Keys (MLB Draft League) attendance at 8,237 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Nashville Sounds (Triple-A East) enjoyed a sellout crowd of 11,686 on Indepenence Day, the sixth-largest crowd in First Horizon Park history.

The Schaumburg Boomers (Frontier League) drew a franchise record crowd of 7,623 to Boomers Stadium on Sunday, just a night after drawing their largest crowd of the season Saturday night.

The Fredericksburg Nationals (Low-A East) have been enjoying a series of sellouts this season (24 in 30 games), and Sunday saw a record crowd of 4.909 fans packed FredNats Ballpark.

The Greeneville Flyboys (Appalachian League) drew a record crowd of 4,526 to Pioneer Park on Sunday.

Though not a record, the Fresno Grizzlies drew a sellout crowd of 10,877 to Chukchansi Park on the Fourth, falling to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 6-1. The Syracuse Mets (Triple-A East) welcomed 9,669 fans to NBT Bank Stadium on the Fourth. Similarly, the Lansing Lugnuts (High-A Midwest) drew 10,109 in attendance to Jackson Field on Independence Day after drawing 8,004 fans on Saturday night. The St. Paul Saints (Triple-A East) drew their largest crowd of the season, 9,317, to CHS Field on Sunday. The Buffalo Bisons attracted a season-high crowd of 5,791 at their temporary home, Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Saturday night saw a standing-room-only crowd of 7,020–at Fairfield Properties Ballpark for the Long Island Ducks (Atlantic League). And the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Low-A Southeast) saw a season-best attendance of 4,173 at Hammond Stadium on Sunday.

And, at Mike Lansing Field, the Expedition League’s Casper Horseheads set the league record for single-game attendance, drawing 1,877 to Mike Lansing Field. The previous mark was also held by the Horseheads at 1,839, set on July 4, 2019.

Photo of Medlar Field at Lubrano Park courtesy State College Spikes.