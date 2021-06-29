ABC Supply Stadium to open Aug. 3

ABC Supply Stadium, new home of the Beloit Snappers (High-A Central), will debut on August 3, as the team preps for a final departure from Pohlman Field.

The privately funded, 3,500-capacity downtown multi-use facility features a 360-degree walk-able concourse, two party decks, a 40”x40” high-definition videoboard, grass berm, and a downtown centerfield entrance to the ballpark. Featuring an indoor suite-level ballroom and artificial turf, the stadium will host youth sports, concerts, and other community events throughout the year.

“This is more than a ballpark,” team president Jeff Jurgella said via press statement. “ABC Supply Stadium will serve as one of the region’s top event centers and will benefit all members of our community. We’re very grateful to Diane Hendricks, ABC Supply, Dennis Conerton and the Beloit Baseball Board, CCI, and so many in our community who worked tirelessly to make this stadium a reality for our community.”

“This stadium is another step forward for the Stateline area,” team owner Quint Studer said said vis press statement. “ABC Supply Stadium will help improve the quality of life for residents of Rock County and visitors throughout the year. We hope this stadium does for Minor League Baseball what Camden Yards did for Major League Baseball and helps create a great gathering point for fans both during baseball games and other events.”

The Snappers will play their first game at ABC Supply Stadium against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, kicking off a six-game home series August 3-8.

Screen cap of ABC Supply Stadium construction taken this morning.

