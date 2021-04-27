2021 MLB Best of the Ballparks Final Four time

After an Elite Eight round that saw a notably close battle between two classic ballparks, we’re now in the Final Four round of the 2021 MLB Best of the Ballparks fan vote, featuring two retro ballparks, a timeless one facility and a modern classic. So you know what to do!

Your four finalists: PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates), Oriole Park (Baltimore Orioles), Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox) and Target Field (Minnesota Twins). Three eras of ballpark development are represented here, with three modern ballparks designed in two different styles by Populous. Receiving the most votes in the prior round: PNC Park, Oriole Park, Target Field, and Fenway Park (which won by just two votes over Wrigley Field), in that order.

By the way: more fans have voted in the course of this year’s competition than through all of the 2020 fan vote.

You’ll see some new seedings in the competition for 2021. PNC Park repeats as our top seed after winning the 2020 fan vote, but there have been some shifts and reseedings based on last year’s results and ballpark changes this season. However, our rankings are not the result of a formal pseudo-scientific grading system, but rather recommendations based on years of attending games, seeing how the ballparks function behind the scenes (we have seen plenty of ballpark cisterns while on visits in the past), how these ballparks have made an impact in their communities, and noting how ballparks are regarded within the industry.

The rankings are very loose, so please don’t take offense if your favorite has a low seeding in these brackets. Generally speaking, we divide these rankings into three tiers: elite (the top 10), outstanding (the middle 15) and in need of work (the bottom five). In the case of the bottom 5, it’s no secret that MLB teams are seeking replacements or drastic renovations.

Some things to note. First, you are allowed to vote multiple times, but you can only vote once per day. Second, you don’t need to fill out a full slate: partially filled lineups will count. A running tally of the vote will be presented at the bottom of this page in the form of brackets. Vote below: