Danos new Frontier League CEO

Industry veteran Jon Danos is the new CEO of the Frontier League, as the circuit navigates the future as an MLB Partner League after the retirement of Bill Lee.

Danos was partner, president and chief operating officer from 2003 to 2014 of Opening Day Partners, which owned and launched four Atlantic League teams: Sugar Land Skeeters (now owned by the Houston Astros), York Revolution, Lancaster Barnstormers and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. During that time, Danos and his partners collaborated with communities to construct over $120 million of ballparks. He spent all his years in the Atlantic League serving on its Board of Directors.

Prior to Opening Day Partners, Danos was an executive with Maryland Baseball, LLC which owned and operated three affiliates of the Baltimore Orioles in Frederick, Bowie and Salisbury, Maryland as well as facilities management and concessions companies. He started his front office baseball career upon graduating from the University of New Hampshire in 1990. Danos will leave his post as Executive Director of Athletics at UNH where he has been for the last five years.

“I am truly honored and extremely excited to join the Frontier League,” Danos said via press release. “The opportunity to help evolve the League and shape our new partnership with Major League Baseball is special. The foundation of the Frontier League–its role in the journey of professional baseball players and its value to the communities in which we serve–is incredibly strong and well-positioned for an exciting future. I look forward to working in our communities with owners, team staffs and players to help fuel our growth in support of this great game.”

“We could not be happier that Jon Danos has decided to join the Frontier League,” said Frontier League Board of Directors President John Stanley via press release. “We did a national search and had over 100 applicants, many with impressive and diverse experiences, but Jon’s track record of success and baseball business expertise made him a clear choice to take the helm of our organization as we grow.”

