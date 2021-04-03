2021 Preview: T-Mobile Park, Seattle Mariners

With the dawn of the 2021 MLB season, the Seattle Mariners were finally able to unveil upgrades planned for last season at T-Mobile Park.

Before the 2020 MLB season, the Mariners had embarked on a $30-million T-Mobile Park update that touched on virtually every part of the ballpark; click on the link for all the details. Alas, the 2020 season was scrapped before the Mariners could unveil the changes to the public; they’ve been on display for the most part this season.

Like every other MLB team, the Mariners are stressing grab-and-go prepackaged food at most concessions stands. However, the team has worked with concessionaire Centerplate and third-party vendors to keep speciality stands open, including Ivar’s and Kidd Valley, Caffé Vita coffee, Din Tai Fung and Paseo. Hiroshi’s Sushi now features made-to-order poke bowls in addition to a selection of handmade sushi. Added to The Natural’s vegetarian and gluten-free options this season is the Beyond Burger plant-based patty that “looks, cooks and satisfies like beef.” Lil Woody’s and Ballard Pizza have expanded to two new locations. Both will be available on the Terrace Club Level.

In addition, the team has lowered concessions prices on ballpark staples and beer. Rolling Roof Refreshment Stands now offer hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, peanuts, sodas, water and red ropes from $2-$4. The Value Beer Menu is also expanded: The selection of specially priced 12-ounce beers is expanding to over 10 locations and 12 varieties. Fans can purchase cans of select domestic beers for $5 and select local craft beers for $6. In general, however, you’ll find more of an emphasis on canned beer and less on drought beers at T-Mobile Park.

And like every other MLB team, the Mariners are hewing to the MLB operation guidelines calling for cashless concessions and reverse ATMs, mobile ticketing, enhanced cleaning protocols, pod-based seating and social distancing. As did other MLB teams, the Mariners received Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR Facility certification for T-Mobile Park and implemented an extensive cleaning protocol that includes electrostatic sprayers distributing disinfecting solution targeted toward COVID-19, the use of UV-C light to eliminate the threat of bacteria, viruses, mold spores and allergy-inducing microorganisms, and disinfection/cleaning verification via Glo Germ, an evidence-based surface disinfection and cleaning verification program that uses fluorescent markers.

