2021 Preview: Comerica Park, Detroit Tigers

After weeks of uncertainty about expected capacity at Comerica Park, the Detroit Tigers opened the season with scaled-back offerings operating under standard MLB safety procedures.

With 20 percent capacity approved, the Tigers will welcome 8,200 ticketed guests at Comerica Park. The Tigers will begin the season following MLB operating guidelines: mobile ticketing and parking, cashless concessions with reverse ATMs installed in concourses, mandatory mask usage (no neck gaiters, bandanas or masks with halves), pod seating and UV-light sanitation.

Still, the Tigers will begin the season offering only the basics, including mobile-app ordering, when it comes to food, with the stress on ballpark favorites (yes, Little Caesars is on the menu), as well as craft beer. Other popular activities are on hold, including kids’ offerings: the carousel and Ferris wheel are not running, and face painting is not offered.

RELATED STORIES: 2021 Preview: Yankee Stadium, New York Yankees; What do fans want from MLB in 2021? Safety, safety, safety; Sunny forecast for 2021 MLB season from Manfred; 2021 Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks, Chase Field