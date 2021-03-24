MiLB teams keep, add summer-collegiate connections

The Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles and San Antonio Missions will once again field teams in the summer-collegiate Texas Collegiate League, while the High-A Winston-Salem Dash is hosting the Carolina Disco Turkeys.

Both the Sod Poodles and Missions fielded teams in the TCL in 2020 as a way to generate revenue when the 2020 MiLB season was scrapped by MLB. (In fact, the Sod Poodles launched two summer-collegiate teams, the Sod Squad and Sod Dogs.) This year the teams are using summer-collegiate teams to fill gaps in the schedule, which calls for 22 regular-season home games spanning from May 28 to July 1.

“We are very excited to again partner with the Texas Collegiate League,” said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor via press statement. “Baseball has become a huge part of our culture in Amarillo and the best and most exciting baseball environment in the country has been built at Hodgetown because of our great fans and community. We look forward to hosting and creating more local and nationwide opportunities for these college athletes and showcase some of the best talent college baseball has to offer.”

In North Carolina, the Dash is hosting the Carolina Disco Turkeys, owned Winston-Salem-based Sullimak Entertainment, LLC. The Disco Turkeys won’t be in a formal league, but will rather play a variety of summer-collegiate teams, including the Statesville Owls, Catawba Valley Stars, High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms, Martinsville Mustangs and others. The team will conclude its season by representing North Carolina and playing in Johnstown, Pennsylvania’s historic annual All-American Amateur Baseball Association (AAABA) Tournament.

“Collegiate wood bat leagues offer a valuable opportunity for the top college baseball players to develop their skills over the summer,” said Dash President C.J. Johnson. “We are excited to provide these athletes with a first-class facility to compete in and to create 16 more opportunities for our community to enjoy affordable entertainment.”

The Disco Turkeys, owned by Winston-Salem-based Sullimak Entertainment, LLC, will handle all merchandise, ticket sales and gameday operations for their events. Standard stadium concession items, including beer will be available for purchase, with the addition of a Disco Turkey Leg.

The team’s primary logo features a pointing peacock–a gesture that evokes both an exaggerated disco dance motion and former home run king Babe Ruth famously calling his shot at the plate. The peacock, or “disco turkey,” is standing, presumably in the spotlight of a dance floor or a batter’s box, wearing a white dancing suit. Above the mascot logo is the team’s full name in block lettering accented by disco stars.

The Disco Turkeys’ branding was produced with Brittain Peck, a Durham, NC-based designer and illustrator.

