PNC Park naming rights extended for a decade

PNC Park naming rights have been extended for a decade by the Pittsburgh Pirates and PNC Bank, with the original 1999 deal set to expire this year.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The Pirates and PNC broke ground for the ballpark on April 7, 1999, and PNC Park officially opened its gates April 9, 2001.

“It is an honor for us to begin the next chapter with PNC. We have long been proud of the relationship between our two brands, and are pleased that PNC shares our optimism in the new course we have set as an organization,” said Pirates President Travis Williams. “The spirit of this agreement reaches well beyond the ballpark. PNC’s shared pride in our city and commitment to make a difference in our community remains an important aspect of our work together.”

“Simply put, the Pittsburgh Pirates are our hometown baseball team, and as Pittsburgh’s hometown bank, we believe the opportunity to renew our agreement makes a great deal of sense,” said Lou Cestello, head of Regional Markets and regional president for PNC in Pittsburgh. “Our relationship with the Pirates is a natural fit, as our two organizations share a focus on providing opportunities for those in our community to succeed, especially young children and families.”