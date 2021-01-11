Bees extend New Britain Stadium lease by five years

The New Britain Bees (summer collegiate; Futures League) have extended their New Britain Stadium lease by five more years, according to Mayor Erin Stewart.

Stewart made the announcement via social media.

“I am glad to announce the New Britain Bees have extended their lease with the City to play at Beehive Stadium for 5 more years,” she wrote on Facebook. “I’d like to thank Bees GM Brad Smith and the entire Bees organization for continuing to call New Britain home. The City is glad to have the Bees here as they continue to bring family fun and the love of baseball to our community.”

“We’re very pleased to know we will be able to continue to provide our brand of affordable family entertainment at New Britain Stadium for the foreseeable future,” said Bees GM Brad Smith. “We’d like to thank Mayor Stewart and all of the people with the City of New Britain for their outstanding leadership and professionalism. We look forward to continuing our partnership for many years to come.”

The Bees–originally playing in the independent Atlantic League before shifting to summer collegiate–moved into New Britain Stadium after the New Britain Rock Cats (Class AA; Eastern League) moved to Dunkin’ Donuts Park to play as the Hartford Yard Goats.

