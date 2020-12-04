Len Kasper new Voice of the Chicago White Sox

Len Kasper is leaving the Chicago Cubs and the Marquee Network to become the new Voice of the Chicago White Sox, citing a desire to be a lead play-by-play announcer for a Major League Baseball team.

“Broadcasting baseball on the radio has always been my dream,” Kasper said. “I am happy the White Sox were interested in having me handle their play-by-play responsibilities, and I am appreciative that the Cubs were willing to let me leave that organization on such great terms. I have always been fascinated by the creative freedom radio allows its broadcasters, and baseball is such a great game when presented on the radio. I have been dreaming about doing this since I was 12 years old, listening to Ernie Harwell, and I didn’t want my career to pass without experiencing this great game nightly from the radio booth. I want to thank both the Sox and Cubs for allowing me to live out this baseball dream.”

One plus for Kasper moving to the radio side: If the Chicago White Sox were to make it to a World Series–and the team is showing plenty of promise–he’d be behind the mic on the call. Playoff and World Series television games are broadcast by the major networks with their own announcers. Not so with local radio, who make no booth changes when it comes to postseason play.

Kasper, a Midwest native, wrapped up his 16th season with the Chicago Cubs as the Marquee Sports Network play-by-play announcer in 2020. He previously provided TV play-by-play for the Florida Marlins (2002-2004) as well as the Milwaukee Brewers (1999-2001). In 2016, he was named the Illinois Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association and was honored as the Harry Caray Sportscaster of the Year by the Pitch and Hit Club of Chicago in 2011.

In addition to his radio duties, Kasper will serve as a member of the television announcing team for approximately 20-25 games on NBC Sports Chicago depending upon schedules during the season. According to a White Sox press release, Kasper and television play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti plan to collaborate in creating several multimedia projects throughout the year.

The last high-profile broadcasting jump between the two teams: Harry Caray, the former Voice of the White Sox better known as the TV face of the Chicago Cubs during the WGN-TV glory years.