Pensacola to embrace the mullet in 2021

A revival of a past promo features business in front and party in the back, as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Class AA; Southern League) are bringing back the Pensacola Mullets promo and embracing every iteration of a mullet.

The Blue Wahoos played as the Mullets during a one-off what-of theme night in 2016, and all Mullets apparel in the team store quickly sold out. That’s led to this season’s promo, which celebrates mullets as haircuts and mullets as spiny-finned fish.

First, the team announced 20 finalists in their Best Mullet In The Minors Competition. The team received nearly 100 submissions from local mulleted fans, each sending in a photo of their mullet for the chance to win the title of Best Mullet and a chance to throw out a first pitch at a Blue Wahoos game next season. Fans can vote for their favorites on BlueWahoos.com or by visiting this link.

Second, the team released a pair of new Mullets game hats for the 2021 season, as shown above. The two new hats, one navy blue and one pink, are available now for pre-order at BlueWahoos.com or by visiting this link. Pre-ordered hats will ship to customers in the spring of 2021.

Lastly, the team confirmed that the Mullets will return to the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium in 2021.

“In 2016, the team brought the Mullets to life for one game,” the website for the Best Mullet In The Minors competition states. “Five years later, the Mullets will return to the field for a game during the 2021 season.”

