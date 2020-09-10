Ryan Voz new president/commissioner of the Northwoods League

Ryan Voz is the new president/commissioner of the summer-collegiate Northwoods League, a position he’ll undertake while maintaining his role as co-owner/operator of the league’s Willmar Stingers.

Voz has spent 22 years in the Northwoods League, starting as an intern with the St. Cloud River Bats in 1998 before a hiring as General Manager of the Alexandria Beetles (2001-06) and then founder/owner of the Stingers in 2010, honored as Northwoods League Executive of the Year in 2002. He’ll continue with the Stingers with co-owner Marc Jerzak.

Voz replaces Gary Hoover, who stepped down as league president and commissioner in June.

“We are excited to welcome Ryan to the front office of the Northwoods League. No one is more qualified for this position with his experience and successes throughout the evolution of the League,” said Northwoods League Chairman Dick Radatz, Jr.

Voz, currently the Affiliates Committee Representative on the Northwoods League Board of Directors, will be relinquishing this position, effective immediately.