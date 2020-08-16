MLB to honor Negro Leagues today

It’s a beautiful day for baseball, so sit back, tune into MLB Network or load the MLB.tv app, and follow how Major League Baseball is honoring the centennial of the founding of the Negro Leagues throughout the games today.

Every team will mark the occasion. All MLB players, managers, coaches and umpires will wear a symbolic Negro Leagues 100th anniversary logo patch during games, based on official logo created by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. The logo also will be featured on base jewels and lineup cards.

The activities won’t be limited to today’s games. EVERFI, an official education partner of MLB, has highlighted the Negro Leagues as part of the Summer Slugger program, a free baseball-themed educational course aimed at preventing students from losing critical math and literacy skills during the summer months. The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum has been working with MLB.com highlighting Negro Leagues histories and players, historic photos of Negro Leagues players, videos featuring interviews by NLBM President Bob Kendrick and more.

Additional Negro Leagues coverage will be presented throughout the day on MLB Network as well. The Philadelphia Phillies will be honoring the Philadelphia Stars with ballpark cutouts, while an oral history of the Stars, They Said They Couldn’t Play, is available via YouTube:

The Miami Marlins will take the field at Marlins Park as the Miami Giants, donning throwback uniforms in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues. The Miami Giants were a semipro baseball team in the 1930s, calling Dorsey Park their home field. The Giants faced many of the biggest stars of the Negro Leagues, including Hall of Fame pitcher Satchel Paige, while Buck O’Neil played for the Giants in two seasons.

