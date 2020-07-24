New for 2021: Reading Hot Dogs

Never too early for 2021 MiLB news, so here’s your next-season update for the day: the Reading Fightin Phils (Class AA; Eastern League) will play Sunday home games as the Reading Hot Dogs, in a promo sponsored by Berks.

Readings’s Crazy Hot Dog Vendor — complete with ostrich mount — has been part of the Fightin Phils game-day experience for years and inspired a new logo when the team rebranded from the Reading Phillies.

In 2021, players will wear custom hot dog jerseys on the field for a majority of the Sunday home games. Before then, fans have the opportunity to purchase specialized merchandise to support the team when they roll out the year of the hot dog on the field in 2021. In addition, fans will receive a free pack of Berks Hot Dogs when they purchase the Hot Dog 59fifty New Era fitted cap. Offer is only valid for in store purchase or by selecting in store pick up when purchasing online at rphils.com/shop.

RELATED STORIES: Celebrate Hot Dog History at the Ballpark