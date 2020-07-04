Best of the Ballparks 2020 MiLB Rookie vote moves to Final Four

Appalachian League teams continued their dominance in the Best of the Ballparks 2020 MiLB Rookie vote, after an Elite Eight round that saw three brackets determined by 11 or fewer votes. So we move on to the Final Four round!

Close votes were certainly order of the day: Hunter Wright Stadium (Kingsport Mets) won by 11 votes over Pioneer Park (Greeneville Reds), Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park (Pulaski Yankees) edged Suplizio Field (Grand Junction Rockies) by just eight votes, and Burlington Athletic Park (Burlington Royals) eked out a five-vote win over Lindquist Field (Ogden Raptors). So we move on to the next round!

Here’s our ranking of Rookie-level ballparks, combining Pioneer League and Appalachian League ballparks. Results of last year’s vote also played a part in our seedings, as well as improvements entering this season. Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park received the most votes in 2019, so the home of the Pulaski Yankees automatically received the top seed. We don’t expect the voting to follow our seedings: our readers can be independent. and they share a love of ballparks and the fan experience.

1. Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park (Pulaski Yankees; AppL)

2. Dehler Park (Billings Mustangs; PL)

3. UCHealth Park (Colorado Springs Vibes; PL)

4. Burlington Athletic Stadium (Burlington Royals; AppL)

5. Lindquist Field (Ogden Raptors; PL)

6. TVA Credit Union Ballpark (Johnson City Cardinals; AppL)

7. Melaleuca Field (Idaho Falls Chukars; PL)

8. Suplizio Field (Grand Junction Rockies; PL)

9. Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark (Elizabethton Twins; AppL)

10. Pioneer Park (Greeneville Reds; AppL)

11. Ogren Park at Allegiance Field (Missoula PaddleHeads; PL)

12. Centene Stadium (Great Falls Voyagers; PL)

13. Hunnicutt Field (Princeton Rays; AppL)

14. Home of the Owlz (Orem Owlz; PL)

15. Hunter Wright Stadium (Kingsport Mets; AppL)

16. Bowen Field (Bluefield Blue Jays; AppL)

17. Legion Field (Danville Braves; AppL)

18. Boyce Cox Field (Bristol Pirates; AppL)

AppL = Appalachian League

PL = Pioneer League









We are running the contest with seeded brackets, so there will be plenty of action in coming days. Here’s our schedule for the Best of the Ballparks 2020 Rookie vote:

First Round: Completed

Second Round: Completed

Third Round: Completed

Semifinals Round: Now through July 9, 3 p.m.

Finals: July 9, 3 p.m. through end of day, July 14

