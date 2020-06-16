Ballpark Digest Broadcaster Chat for June 16, 2020

Jesse Goldberg-Strassler, Mick Gillispie and Kevin Reichard discuss where baseball is returning, why negotiations for the 2020 MLB season are disappointing and what constitutes a Bermuda Triangle in this week’s Ballpark Digest Broadcaster Chat.

Topics this week:

Some good news: Baseball returns with action in the Northwoods League, the Texas Collegiate League, the Coastal Plain League and the American Association, all using regional pods to limit travel

Some bad news: Why baseball’s labor strife sucks

More layoffs in the baseball industry in these very political times

Why the baseball world needs to honor the Negro Leagues legacy and the existing six Negro Leagues ballparks

Why Rob Manfred’s disappointment about the 2020 season is disappointing

Why both players and MLB owners are to blame for the current season impasse

Mick identifies a big flaw in the MLB setup: players don’t recognize they are business partners

Why Rob Manfred acts like an attorney for the owners and not a steward of the game

Why MLB needs more former players in the commissioner’s office and in MLB front offices

How the MLB draft did not generate positive results for the sport

Why MLB needs to promote players as relatable celebrities

Jesse and Mick discuss the term of the day: the Bermuda Triangle, why it’s a great term, and how Brett Kavanaugh ruined the term during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings

Jesse Goldberg-Strassler is the Voice of the Lansing Lugnuts and the author of The Baseball Thesaurus snd The Football Thesaurus from August Publications. Mick Gillispie is the Voice of the Tennessee Smokies and a spring-training Voice of the Chicago Cubs. Kevin Reichard is publisher at August Publications and Ballpark Digest.