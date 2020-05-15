Top Menu

Navigation

You are here: Home Ybor City ballpark still option for Rays: Developer

Ybor City ballpark still option for Rays: Developer

By on May 15, 2020 in Major-League Baseball, News

Tampa Bay Rays Ybor City ballpark rendering 8

Developer Darryl Shaw says the Tampa Bay Rays are still interested in a new Ybor City ballpark, as he prepares a master plan for a development at the northeast corner of Adamo and Channelside drives in Tampa.

The ballpark site is right on the edge of Ybor City, with the Selmon Expressway, the Channel District and the 50-acre Water Street development to the south, and easy access to downtown Tampa to the west. Shaw has put together a 30-acre site and says he’ll include a Rays ballpark in his planning, saying that he’s had discussions with the team this year about a new facility.

Rays owner Stuart Sternberg is floating an operating scenario where the Rays would play half of the season in Tampa Bay and the other half in Montreal, taking advantage of good weather in both locales and mitigating the need for covered ballparks. (The last Rays pitch for a new ballpark called for a covered facility, as shown in the above rendering.) With their lease to Tropicana Field running through 2027 and St. Petersburg officials not budging from that commitment, the Rays are currently looking to implement the split-season scenario come 2028–which fits within Shaw’s development timeline. From the Tampa Bay Times:

“Likely it will be post-2027 unless they could work something out with St. Petersburg,” Shaw said. “I hope baseball does come here. I think it would be good for Tampa. I think it’d be good for Ybor City.”

A decision on the site would have to be made in the next few years to leave time for construction, Shaw said. The master plan could take 18 months or more to produce.

RELATED STORIES: Rays Steadily Pitching Case for Tampa Bay-Montreal ProposalTampa, Hillsborough County Officials Work to Lure RaysRays Advance Talks With St. Pete About Partial Montreal MoveRob Manfred Backs Rays’ Pursuit of Split-Season PlanRays Said to Have Threatened to Block Tropicana Field DevelopmentTampa Mayor: Maybe Tampa/Montreal Split Season Plan Can WorkRays Will Pursue Tampa Bay/Montreal Split in 2028; Kriseman: No Split Season for the RaysRays Advance Talks With St. Pete About Partial Montreal MoveTampa Should Reopen Rays Ballpark Talks: MayorManfred: Rays’ Split Season Pitch is Way to Keep Team in Tampa BayBronfman: Rays Proposal is Key First Step to MLB Return to MontrealNew St. Petersburg Ballpark Could Factor into Rays Tampa Bay/Montreal PlanPlenty of Obstacles to Tampa Bay/Montreal PlanMLB: Rays Can Discuss Tampa/Montreal Split SeasonAgreement Reached on Potential Montreal Ballpark SiteVision for New Montreal MLB Ballpark: Anchor for Mixed-Use DevelopmentMontreal Group Methodically Building Case for MLB’s ReturnPolitical Reaction to Montreal MLB Ballpark Site: MixedSite Emerging for New Montreal MLB BallparkReport: Support High for MLB’s Return to MontrealQuebec’s Main Parties Open to Partnering on New Montreal Ballpark

, , ,