Ballpark Digest Broadcaster Chat for May 12, 2020

Jesse Goldberg-Strassler and Kevin Reichard discuss the news of the day, the potential return of MLB baseball and the creation story behind The Baseball Thesaurus in this week’s Ballpark Digest Broadcaster Chat.

Topics include:

The current plan to launch MLB play on the July 4th weekend, why players oppose it, other potential pitfalls, and why fans want baseball to return

Why Barney Dreyfuss’s warnings about owners killing the game still stands

More umpire stories

Why fans love to boo the refs

How Jesse created The Baseball Thesaurus , and why Kevin published it

, and why Kevin published it Why the lingo of baseball is so fascinating

Why Billy Shindle matters in a very odd way

Jesse and Kevin pick some random pages from The Baseball Thesaurus and explain some of the most colorful phrasings, like bean ball, purpose pitch, chin music, bench-clearing brawl

Why everyone should read The Football Thesaurus

Why both The Baseball Thesaurus and The Football Thesaurus make great Father’s Day gifts

Jesse Goldberg-Strassler is the Voice of the Lansing Lugnuts and the author of The Baseball Thesaurus and The Football Thesaurus from August Publications. Kevin Reichard is publisher at August Publications and Ballpark Digest.