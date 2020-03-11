Hotel on Tap Near First National Bank Field

The area surrounding First National Bank Field in downtown Greensboro is set for more new construction, as a local developer announces plans to build a 12-story hotel.

Home to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (Low A; Sally League) since its 2005 opening, First National Bank Field is located in a section of downtown Greensboro that has seen new development in recent years. That trend includes last year’s completion of Carroll at Bellemeade, a project east of the ballpark that features a Hyatt Place and 289 apartments.

On Tuesday, Greensboro-based The Carroll Companies–which led the Carroll at Bellemeade project–unveiled plans for a new 12-story AC by Marriott that will be constructed on North Eugene Street near Bellemeade Street. The latest plan for the hotel is larger than the original concept, which called for a six-story Aloft on the same site, while adding a new amenity to the Carroll South of Ballpark. That downtown development project that includes a new 110,000-square-foot office building being built across from First National Bank Field. More from the News & Record:

The new AC hotel will have more than 130 rooms, meeting spaces and a bar that overlooks North Eugene and the downtown skyline, [developer Roy] Carroll said in a news release accompanying his tweet.

“The Aloft concept was to be six stories in height,” Carroll said in the news release, “but I want the top stories to be able to see the mountains in Virginia over Project Slugger on a clear day, so we are increasing the hotel height.”

Project Slugger is a 110,000-square-foot office building under construction by Front Street Capital across Bellemeade on the property of First National Bank Field, where the Greensboro Grasshoppers play. The Tuggle Duggins law firm will be the building’s anchor tenant.

Carroll said his company will own nearly 240 hotel rooms, “which will enable us to accommodate larger groups in our downtown.”

Construction on the new hotel is set to begin before the end of 2020, according to a news release issued by The Carroll Companies on Tuesday.